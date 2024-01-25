Hull FC half-back Nu Brown ready to make instant impact as he explains reason behind one-year deal

The addition of a dual-international was met with universal approval but there is a fear that Brown will go the same way as Jake Clifford.

The Australian half-back joined the Black and Whites at the end of 2022 on a two-year contract which featured an NRL release clause.

Clifford duly activated the clause to agree a deal with North Queensland Cowboys midway through last season and leave Hull looking for a new number seven for a third straight year following Luke Gale's brief stay at the MKM Stadium.

Brown has been handed the shirt by Tony Smith but there are no guarantees beyond the end of the 2024 campaign.

The 29-year-old is treating the next 12 months as a trial period, both for himself and his fiancée on the other side of the world.

"The reason behind signing a one-year deal was to keep my options open," Brown told The Yorkshire Post.

"Now I've just got engaged with my partner, it's not just about myself. I have to think of her and we make decisions as a couple.

Nu Brown is ready to hit the ground running in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"My partner has just gone back to Australia after getting me settled because she's got a good job over there.

"It'll come down to how much I'm enjoying it over here – and I'm loving it at the moment. Everyone is so helpful here."

Brown was not completely stepping into the unknown when he arrived in Hull on New Year's Day.

The playmaker spent the 2021 season in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers and enjoyed an autumn to remember the following year on international duty with Samoa at the World Cup.

Nu Brown kicks the ball during a training session at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After struggling for regular game time in the NRL across spells with Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights, Brown is sensing an opportunity to become a key player for Hull in Super League.

"I've never been to any other country that is so passionate about their rugby," he said. "I reckon there's more passion for the game here than in Australia and New Zealand.

"It was a no-brainer for me to come over here. I want to play with the best at an elite level but I need to play consistently.

"After playing over here for Featherstone, I always wanted to come back and play top grade.

Nu Brown in action for Featherstone during the 2021 Championship Grand Final. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"I was playing the utility role back in the NRL so wasn't getting as much game time. Now I've got the chance to play longer minutes with Hull.

"The English game is more attack than defence and that should suit me as a runner. I love pressure – my whole journey has been about dealing with pressure."

Brown got to within 80 minutes of Super League with Featherstone after scoring 16 tries in 25 games in the West Yorkshire club's promotion bid.

Rovers may have fallen short against Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final but Brown left Post Office Road with fond memories.

"Featherstone didn't have much in terms of facilities and it's not a well-off area," he said.

"It's a hardworking town but that made it special for me because it motivated me to make that team great and give the fans something to cheer about.

Nu Brown, centre, celebrates during New Zealand's Pacific Cup win over Australia. (Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz)

"The fans were awesome, die-hard fans. They ride or die for you.

"Since I've come back over here, Hull FC fans have just been messaging me constantly with words of support. That's been awesome."

Brown linked up with the Black and Whites following an unforgettable experience in the Pacific Cup with New Zealand, the country of his birth.

The Kiwis won the tournament after inflicting a record 30-0 defeat on Australia in the decider to cap a magical 12 months on the international stage for Brown.

"The World Cup was crazy," said Brown, who helped Samoa reach the final on English soil.

"It was a dream come true to represent Samoa, let alone be a dual-international. Our families don't really come from much so to put a small little island country on the map by playing Australia in the final was amazing.

"Beating Australia with New Zealand is probably my highest achievement. I take so much confidence out of it – and confidence is such a big thing in sport. You can train as hard as you want but if you're low on confidence, everything goes downhill.

"I'm looking to bring that experience and a bit of ego about me coming into this team and competition. I feel two feet taller."

Belief was a problem for Hull as they stuttered to a 10th-place finish in 2023.

Brown is ready to help the Black and Whites arrest their slide down Super League.

"My goal is for us to be better than we were last year," he said.

"I truly believe because of who I am and what I've gone through that we'll be better than that.