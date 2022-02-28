Hull FC hand forward Jordan Lane a new three-year deal

Peak years: Hull FC forward Jordan Lane scores in the win over Salford Red Devils. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

BACK-ROW FORWARD Jordan Lane has predicted he will reach “the prime of my career” during his new three-year contract with Hull FC.

The deal was announced two days after Lane scored a brace of tries in his hometown club’s 48-16 thrashing of Salford Red Devils in Super League round three.

Lane, 24, made his debut in 2018 and has played 78 times for Hull.

“Tying down my long-term future with the club is something I’m really pleased to do,” said Lane, who also recently celebrated the birth of his first child.

“I feel like I’ll be coming into the prime of my career over the next few years and there’s no place I’d rather be playing than my boyhood club.”

Lane believes his recent form has reflected a growing self-belief under Black and Whites coach Brett Hodgson.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way since I signed my last contract in 2020,” he said.

“Being given the number 13 jersey this season was a really proud moment for me and my family and I want to continue to improve and develop throughout 2022 and beyond.

“My confidence has improved massively over the last couple of years, having been a regular name on the team sheet every week.

“Brett has shown a lot of faith in me to play my own game and that has really helped me continue to progress.”

Hodgson said the club have “big aspirations” for Lane, who he feels has international potential.

“He brings us some great utility value, being able to jump in at back-row and loose-forward,” said the coach.

“He is a dominant figure in the way we play, runs some great lines for us, is great with the ball in his hands and is someone we want to build the team around going forward over the next few years.”