Hull FC: ‘I get more of a buzz out of setting someone up than I do scoring myself’

Playing at full-back, Connor scored one try and assisted in six others as Hull crushed Salford Red Devils 48-16 to return to winning ways in Super League.

Team-mates Darnell McIntosh, Cameron Scott, Joe Lovodua, Jordan Lane and Chris Satae all scored tries laid on for them by Connor, who seemed almost embarrassed to cross the whitewash himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I genuinely love it [creating tries],” he said afterwards.

Hull's Chris Satae is congratulated by team-mates Adam Swift and Ligi Sao after scoring a try against Salford. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“I get more of a buzz out of setting someone up than I do scoring myself; I always have done.”

Connor picked out Hull’s final touchdown, scored by front-rower Satae, as his favourite of those he created.

“I did it twice in training in the week and once in warm-up,” he recalled.

“I gave him the eye and you don’t want to be tackling him near the line if he’s steaming on to it.”

Connor’s man-of-the-match performance was redemption after his red card in the round one win at Wakefield and suspension for the following week’s defeat by St Helens.

He admitted: “Missing the Saints game made me hungry to go out there and enjoy it more.

“I’m not going to play forever, so the games I do miss, I want to make up for them.

“Missing a game, I needed to be involved; I needed to get myself into the game early and that’s what I did.

“When I’ve got my hands on the ball is when I’m happiest.”

The win was a big one for Hull following the poor showing against Saints.

Connor said: “We had a good week’s training and stuck to the game plan and it paid off for us.

“You want a reaction when you lose a game, especially like that and we got a reaction from everyone.

“Everyone stuck to the game plan, did what they needed to do and didn’t worry about anyone else.