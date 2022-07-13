Hull FC injury latest as Kieron Purtill discusses Manu Ma'u, Adam Swift and Ben McNamara

The Black and Whites remain without 12 first-teamers for Friday's trip to Wigan Warriors with Mitieli Vulikijapani replacing the suspended Connor Wynne in the only change to Brett Hodgson's squad.

Carlos Tuimavave, Andre Savelio and Joe Cator are on the long-term casualty list, while Jake Connor is due back from his knee injury next month.

Adam Swift and Cameron Scott are still several weeks away from returning from their respective injuries but Catalans Dragons-bound Ma'u is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Manu Ma'u is due back in the next week or two. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Manu is probably about a week or two off," said Purtill, who was on media duties as Hodgson nurses a minor illness.

"He’s been out on the field and has been doing a bit of running.

“Cam’s not had great news on his groin. He’ll be missing for a few weeks. It’s not as bad as they first thought but it’s still quite a significant injury.

“Adam Swift has been a bit of a different one. He took a bit of a knock on his leg and there were a few concerns that potentially it might have been broken.

Adam Swift picked up a leg injury against Warrington Wolves last month. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“There’s nothing showing up on that scan but he’s got some really bad bone bruising from a previous operation and a metal plate in his leg.

“It’s just a case now of that settling down and once that settles down we can get him running again and get him back in the team.

“I don’t think they can put a timeframe on it at the moment."

Hull defied their selection issues to edge rivals Hull KR in a Magic Weekend thriller but they remain without an established half-back pairing.

Ben McNamara has been sidelined for several months. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Josh Reynolds recently left the club, while a back injury has kept Ben McNamara out since March.

Purtill is hopeful the young playmaker will return before the end of this month.

“Ben’s not far off,” said Purtill. “It’s been a long process for Ben and he’s doing everything he can to get back.

“But the injury he had, it’s one of those where you can’t rush it. He’s got stages he needs to pass before he goes to the next one.

“If he has any setbacks it holds him back another week or so. He’s progressing nicely.

"He’s getting frustrated himself as he wants to be involved. He’s a young kid and he started off the season really well and we’ve missed him in that position as well.

"I’m sure in the next couple of weeks he’ll be back."

Hull will welcome back suspended quartet Wynne, Ligi Sao, Kane Evans and Jordan Johnstone for next week's home clash with Castleford Tigers, a timely boost heading into the business end of the season.

The Black and Whites are well placed in fifth spot but Purtill admitted their hopes of competing in the play-offs rest on getting a healthy team on the field.

"Everyone knows to win stuff you need your best players on the field," he said.