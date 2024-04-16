Hull FC interim boss Simon Grix on Tony Smith exit, Richie Myler arrival and own future

Grix played under Smith at Warrington Wolves and viewed the move as a chance to develop as a coach in a Super League environment.

After a disastrous start to the season for the Black and Whites, Grix suddenly finds himself at the helm at his mentor's expense.

Smith was the fall guy but it has been a collective failure as far as Grix is concerned.

"It's been chaotic, surprising and a bit uncomfortable, to be honest," said the 38-year-old.

"One man loses his job in these scenarios but we're all part of it. I'm feeling a little bit guilty, as everyone else should.

"We have all let him down. It's not one man alone – collectively, it's not been good enough.

"There are a lot of factors in play here as to why we find ourselves in the position we're in and there's a long way to go to get this club back to where we would like it to be. There are hard yards to go through and we're in them at the moment.

Simon Grix has been handed the reins at Hull on an interim basis. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The factors involved in that are perhaps for another time but the obvious ones are injuries, bans and the availability of players.

"Basically, everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong for us. We are where we are and we need to look forward. If we spend too much time looking back, we'll never get anywhere."

Smith took over at the MKM Stadium at the end of 2022 but failed to improve Hull's fortunes amid a miserable period for the club.

Super League's most experienced head coach had expected to be given the time to make his mark, only to be relieved of his duties last week.

Tony Smith left his position at the MKM Stadium last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He's very disappointed," said Grix.

"He thought, as much as we did, that he had the time, the tools and the experience to turn it around but it's the people above you that make those decisions.

"His time is done with coaching Hull FC but it'd be great to see him pop up somewhere else in the future."

Smith's successor will be identified by Richie Myler following the former England half-back's surprise appointment as Hull's director of rugby.

Richie Myler hung up his boots this week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Playing rugby is all the 33-year-old has ever known but he now finds himself overseeing a major rebuild at a beleaguered club.

His knowledge of the modern game across a 401-match career could be his trump card, according to Grix.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times now and he's really enthusiastic about getting in and making a difference," said Grix, who played alongside Myler at Warrington. "I think it could be a really positive appointment for us.

"He was a very good player. He was tough and his anticipation was really good. He's been a good player for a long time and a good pro as well. Those attributes will serve him well.

"The perception of most rugby league players when they finish is, 'They're a load of big idiots who like to run into each other’ and all that but I think all the qualities you learn throughout your career can really transfer into most roles.

"Richie is well connected. He's played at a few clubs. He's had a good career and he understands the game. I don't see how it can be a bad thing for us.

Hull have won just one game this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Everyone has to start somewhere. Give him a chance."

Together with the club's head of emerging talent Francis Cummins, Grix will be in control for Friday's daunting trip to St Helens.

The Halifax native led his hometown club to 1895 Cup success and a Challenge Cup semi-final during his five years in charge, as well as back-to-back third-place finishes in the Championship in 2021 and 2022, but getting Hull back on track is a different challenge altogether.

The Black and Whites have lost seven of their eight games this season and conceded 302 points in the process, leaving them 11th in Super League.

Aware that the next head coach may bring his own staff with him, Grix is viewing the temporary role as a free hit.

"This is the game," he said.

"About four or five years ago now, I chatted to Tony about coaching and he said, 'If you want security, go work in a supermarket'.

"It's not something I can worry about now. If I get a tap on the shoulder and it's time for me to move on for whatever reason, I'll deal with it at that time.