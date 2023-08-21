All Sections
Hull FC lose Carlos Tuimavave to suspension as match review panel issues 16 charges

Carlos Tuimavave has been banned for two matches in a blow to Hull FC's Super League play-off hopes.
By James O'Brien
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:09 BST

The Hull captain was sin-binned for a challenge on Wigan Warriors centre Jake Wardle in the closing stages of last week's game at the DW Stadium and has subsequently received a grade D dangerous throw charge from the match review panel.

Tuimavave will therefore sit out the home matches against Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

Tony Smith's side were leading 12-8 when Tuimavave was shown the yellow card with four minutes remaining and went on to lose in golden point, leaving them two points adrift of the play-off positions with five games left.

Hull boss Smith defended the centre in the immediate aftermath of the game.

"I didn't think it was a sin bin," said Smith. "It was one of those tackles where a bloke lands flat on his back.

"We see them all the time. They're the reactions that we get sometimes."

A total of 16 charges were issued in the wake of round 22 but Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum was the only other player hit with a ban.

Carlos Tuimavave floors Jake Wardle. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)Carlos Tuimavave floors Jake Wardle. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)
Carlos Tuimavave floors Jake Wardle. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

The 35-year-old received a one-game suspension for a grade B late hit, ruling him out of Saturday's visit of former club Wigan.

Hull KR quartet Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, Tom Opacic and Jimmy Keinhorst, Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden, Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino and Leeds loose forward Cameron Smith were among the players fined £250 by the match review panel.

Wakefield forward Jay Pitts and Leigh Leopards pair Lachlan Lam and Tom Briscoe were charged but received no further punishment.

