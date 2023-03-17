News you can trust since 1754
Hull FC make St Helens work hard for their Super League win

St Helens winger Jon Bennison claimed a brace of tries as the reigning Super League Champions were forced to dig deep for their first win in three games over Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

By YP Sport
Published 17th Mar 2023, 22:38 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 22:38 GMT

Hull had conceded almost 100 points in their last two games in defeats against Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons but they gave a battling performance which saw them take a 6-4 lead early in the second half thanks to a converted try by Scott Taylor.

Ben Davies and Jack Welsby also scored tries for Saints, while stand-in goalkicker Joey Lussick kicked two goals from three attempts.

Hull sparked hopes of a late fightback with a try from Jake Clifford which he also converted but Saints got home for a win which would have pleased coach Paul Wellens.

Hull FC's Scott Taylor in action in the defeat to St Helens (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWPix.com)
Hull managed to keep Saints at bay until the last minute of the first half when a short drop out kick by Clifford went straight to winger Davies who had a straightforward run to the tryline.

Hull finally got on the board eight minutes into the second half. Scott Taylor barged his way over from close range, somehow managing to ground the ball despite having three defenders wrapped around him. The conversion from Clifford gave Hull a 6-4 lead.

Bennison got the first of his tries converted by Lussick and then he converted Welsby’s score to put Saints in control.

A huge tackle by Chris Satae and Brad Dwyer saw Curtis Sironen lose the ball and Clifford scored a try he improved, but Bennison’s second try made sure.

