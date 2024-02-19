Hull FC mourn death of Hall of Fame member Chris Davidson following Alzheimer’s battle

The Hull-born half-back scored 86 tries in 295 games for the Black and Whites from 1964 to 1980.

Davidson was part of the legendary ‘Invincibles’ side in 1978-79 as Hull won all 26 Division Two matches to earn a return to the top flight, which remains the only time the club have finished a season with a perfect record.

He won the White Rose Trophy as man of the match in the 1967 Yorkshire Cup final against Hull KR before helping the club win the competition two years later.

Regarded as one of the best half-backs produced in the city, Davidson earned a place in Hull's Hall of Fame, which features just 34 players.

"Hull FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Chris Davidson," read a statement.

"One of the Black & Whites’ 34 Hall of Fame members, the Hull-born scrum-half made 295 appearances for the club after making his senior debut in 1964, scoring 86 tries.

“Undoubtedly one of the finest half-backs ever produced in the city of Hull, Davidson was a prominent figure throughout the 1960s and 1970s and widely known for his fierce and tenacious playing style.

Hull FC have lost a club legend. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Chris remained a popular figure amongst his former team-mates in later years attending many club and ex-player events, as well as being a keen and fine golfer.

"Sadly in recent years, Davidson was one of several ex-players battling Alzheimer’s.