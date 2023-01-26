Hull FC new boy Brad Dwyer discusses Danny Houghton partnership and 'impact hooker' tag

For the best part of 15 years, Danny Houghton has been Hull FC's undisputed number one hooker and a dependable presence in the middle of the field.

The 34-year-old has averaged 27 games a season in that time and finished as Super League's top tackler on six occasions.

Houghton has had some help along the way but most weeks he has been required to play the full 80 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is set to change this season following the arrival of former Leeds Rhinos hooker Brad Dwyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Joe Lovodua and Denive Balmforth also part of Hull's first-team squad, new boss Tony Smith will not be short of options at nine.

Dwyer is confident he will help bring out the best in Houghton – and perhaps even change perceptions along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Danny usually plays 80 minutes and does a load of tackling," Dwyer told The Yorkshire Post. "He's really good with his service as well.

"Then there's evidence in my career of me coming on and making things happen to change games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Dwyer has swapped Leeds Rhinos for Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've also started games for chunks of seasons and dominated minutes in the squads I've been in – but because I might do two or three games off the bench and change a game, I'm labelled an impact hooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's the same with Danny. The situation he's found himself in, he's had to do big minutes and big defensive efforts which probably takes away from his attacking game.

"Now you've got two nines who can come on and deliver. It might free Danny up to have more of a running game and be more effective with the ball in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You get labelled because of how your career pans out. I've seen in training that Danny offers a lot more in attack than he gets credit for."

Brad Dwyer celebrates a win for Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwyer offers a point of difference with his electric running game, as evidenced in his first hit-out at Sheffield Eagles last weekend.

But he was quick to point out that there is much more to his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can see why people would pick up on that," said Dwyer, who began his career with Warrington Wolves in 2012.

"I probably haven't got the credit that I can do big minutes and be a steady nine. That gets shone over because I've come off the bench that many times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Dwyer made his non-competitive debut for the Black and Whites last weekend. (Photo: Hull FC)

"There were a couple of years at Leeds where I'd average 60 minutes a game over the season – but people only remember me for a drop goal or a couple of big plays at the end of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a bit slow getting started in my career because of the nines I came through behind. I had Mickey Higham and Mike Monners (Michael Monaghan).

"That's probably where the impact hooker came from because no matter what I did, it was 15 minutes to give them a rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got the traits of running around with loads of energy because I knew I didn't have long to make something happen."

Over the years, Dwyer has had to develop a thick skin amid criticism of certain aspects of his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old lives by a 'no risk, no reward' motto.

Brad Dwyer scores a try against Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People think, 'Can you have him as a starting nine? Is his passing up to scratch? Is his defence up to scratch?'," he added.

"They're coming up with reasons to say he's an impact hooker because he can't pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes they might not be as accurate but that's probably because I'm looking to create things that other nines aren't looking to create.

"It's about getting the balance right. I've got to be good skill-wise out of dummy-half – but I've also got to be creative and make things happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwyer gives the impression of a man determined to prove he is no one-trick pony during his time at Hull.

Although he is initially only contracted until the end of 2023, there is the potential to take a number nine jersey for the first time in his career as Houghton edges towards retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dwyer does not feel like he has anything to prove to anybody.

"I wouldn't say I want to shake the 'impact hooker' tag because in my opinion, I've done that at Leeds," said Dwyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're never going to please everyone. What actually matters to me is the opinion of the coach and the other players.

"I've been in positions where I've won a game and I've seen people comment saying, 'He's won you that game but he'll still make four bad passes a game'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't be over the moon when someone is telling me I've done really well and then be upset when someone puts me down. You've got to take the good with the bad.

"Normally, you're never doing as good or as bad as people think. It's all a matter of opinion and you can't let them get to you. You've got to have belief in what you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad