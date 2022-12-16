Hull FC new boy Tex Hoy on following in Jai Field's footsteps, Jake Clifford reunion and coach change

As a young Australian with lofty aspirations, Tex Hoy did not have to look too far for inspiration.

The 23-year-old has linked up with Hull FC on an initial two-year deal after making 29 appearances in three seasons at Newcastle Knights.

Hoy was essentially an understudy to Kalyn Ponga, one of the brightest talents in the NRL and a player contracted to the Knights until the end of 2027.

The full-back decided to up sticks and tread a path that has taken some of his compatriots to the top of the game in England.

Hoy has seen Jackson Hastings and Brodie Croft win the Super League Man of Steel in recent years, while Jai Field took the competition by storm last season to put his name in the frame for the prestigious award.

Knowing half-backs and full-backs can make an immediate impact in Super League gave Hoy the confidence to take a leap of faith.

"That was part of my decision," Hoy told The Yorkshire Post as he settles in at Hull alongside former Newcastle team-mate Jake Clifford.

"Jai Field was in a similar position to me when he made the decision to come over. He was in and out every week and didn't really have a starting spot in the team. Wigan offered him a good opportunity to play football so he took it and had a good season last year.

Tex Hoy has started a new adventure in Hull. (Photo: Hull FC)

"Crofty is similar to Jake. He got criticised a lot, needed a fresh start and then came over here and won the Man of Steel.

"You even see a lot of other Aussies like Sione Mata'utia who I played with at Newcastle playing good footy and enjoying it as well."

Hoy was all set to make the move on his own before Clifford was brought in to replace Jake Connor.

Clifford will slot into the halves and Hoy has been earmarked as Connor’s replacement at full-back, allowing the pair to renew their relationship in a new-look spine.

Tex Hoy gets to work during a training session. (Photo: Hull FC)

"He was my locker buddy back at Newcastle so was my neighbour in the changing rooms," said Hoy.

"We played a little bit of golf together over there as well which we're looking to continue over here once it gets a bit warmer.

"I've only known him for a year and a half but we're pretty close already I think.

"Us two being Aussies in the team will help us both. We'll rely on each other a little bit more and get each other through the tough times and enjoy the good times together as well.

Jake Clifford, left, and Tex Hoy, right, were team-mates at Newcastle Knights. (Photo: Hull FC)

"A whole new spine is definitely going to be a big change for the team. Hopefully when we all gel together we can win some football games."

Hoy's arrival in England coincided with the coldest spell of the year, a far cry from the summer weather he left behind.

"It was a bit of a shock to the system at the start but I feel like I've adapted to it already," he said.

"I'm training in shorts and tops with skins so it's not too bad. The hands and face do get pretty chilly, though, I tell you that.

"It was about 25 degrees in Newcastle and hit 32 some days which was nice. It's different over here, definitely."

Newcastle is all Hoy had known after growing up in the New South Wales city.

Tex Hoy appears dejected following a loss to Canberra Raiders. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

When it came to pondering his next move, the pros outweighed the cons.

"It was probably one of the hardest decisions I've had to make so far," said Hoy.

"I was born and bred in Newcastle. When I was a kid all I wanted to do was play 300 games there as a one-club player.

"But things don't always work out. Footy is a business these days so you've got to do what's best for you.

"I was stuck behind a great player in Kalyn and thought I had to get out to play more footy and get more experience."

Hoy signed for the Black and Whites in July after holding extensive talks with Brett Hodgson, a distinguished full-back himself as a player.

In the aftermath of Hodgson's sacking, Hoy was left in limbo before being put at ease by new coach Tony Smith.

"I woke up one morning and saw that he'd left," said Hoy.

"It was a big shock because when I was in negotiations with the club I was speaking with Brett about it all.

"The club reassured me that they were going to find the right coach.

"Tony rang me when I was in Bali with a couple of my mates and he told me that he wanted me to be a part of what he was trying to bring to this team. It was good to hear and put my head in a good space again."

Smith has been tasked with improving Hull's fortunes after two seasons without play-off rugby.

The Black and Whites have made a positive early impression on Hoy.

"They had a difficult time last season but people around the club say it's changed heaps now," he said.

"Everyone is looking forward to the season starting. I've only been here for two weeks but it's looking really good.

"I just want to find my brand of football and hopefully win some comps.

"St Helens have won it for the last four years and you look at that and want to stop them. Hopefully Hull FC can be that team.