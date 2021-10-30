Hull FC: New home is where the fresh start is for Kane Evans as he targets 2022 World Cup

INCOMING: Hull FC signing Kane Evans, pictured in action for the New Zealand Warriors against Manly Sea Eagles in April Picture: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

The powerful Australian prop, 29, was unveiled by the Black and Whites this week after joining from New Zealand Warriors on a two-year deal.

He played for Fiji in the last two World Cups and was saddened when Australia and New Zealand pulling out due to Covid worries led to this autumn’s tournament being delayed.

“I was disappointed because any chance I can get to be with the Fijian team, it always helps me as a player and as a person,” said Evans.

“I always come out of it better. But it’s such a blessing it will be at the end of 2022 as Fiji will be based in Hull, where I’ll be with Joey (Lovodua).

“The family is getting on board to come and stay where we live. We’ll be telling them where to go and where to eat!”

Fiji hooker Lovodua has also joined Hull from the NRL for 2022 and the pair will be looking to help the talented Bati cause some upsets.

On their chances, Evans insisted: “I haven’t looked that far ahead. I was over it when it got pushed back a year.