Hull FC out to soften Jake Trueman blow as luckless half-back treads familiar path

Hull FC are hoping to soften Jake Trueman's latest injury blow by helping the luckless half-back recover in time for the start of next season.

The 24-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in last week's home loss to Warrington Wolves, leaving him facing another lengthy period of rehabilitation after a string of injuries in recent years.

However, the timing of the latest injury means Trueman, who featured 15 times in his debut season for the Black and Whites, may only miss the final four games of this year.

Hull boss Tony Smith has not ruled out a February 2024 return for the playmaker.

"He sees the consultant soon," said Smith.

"There are a couple of different ways you can go about it: there is a non-surgical way of treating it and sometimes it's a surgical treatment. It just depends which way the consultant goes on that.

"Many years ago, a good recovery from Achilles damage was six months; sometimes it's done quicker now. We’ll know more about it later.

"He could be back for just about the start of next season. That’s the best-case scenario and that’s what we’ll aim for, depending on what the consultant says.

Jake Trueman finds himself in a familiar situation. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"There's never an ideal time but it could be that he starts or is very close to the start of next season.

"I know Jake well enough to know he’ll do everything within his capabilities to get himself back as soon as possible."

Trueman is no stranger to an injury setback after dealing with a chronic back issue and a ruptured ACL towards the end of his time with Castleford Tigers.

Smith expects those experiences to help Trueman as he starts out on the long road to recovery.

Jake Trueman enjoyed a run of games in Hull colours before his latest setback. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It’s a tough one for Jake but it's a situation where you can do nothing else other than get on with it and deal with it," said Smith. "I know that sounds harsh but that's how sport is sometimes.

"He’s good like that. He probably felt sorry for himself for a day or so but that's about it. It's pretty much crack on and get yourself ready for next season. That's how he's approached it.

"He’s had plenty of support around him. He’s a resilient young guy and will bounce back.

"Going through adversity and some tough times builds resilience. Fortunately, he's got that in abundance.