Gale is set to miss his seventh game of the season as he completes his two-match ban for a trip in the Easter Monday win over Warrington Wolves.

Reynolds will also sit out the round 11 clash with Toulouse after picking up a one-game suspension for other contrary behaviour against Catalans Dragons. He was charged with intentionally standing on an opponent.

The experienced pair have been left in no doubt that they need to improve their discipline for the good of the team.

Luke Gale was sent off against St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It was probably an error in judgement on Josh’s behalf,” said Hodgson.

“There are elements we’re still trying to improve. I don’t want to get into it too much but they know they’ve got to be clean from this point forward to give ourselves the chance to build some combinations.

“At the moment we’re not getting the chance to do that.”

Ben McNamara’s back injury means Hodgson must shuffle his team around to find a partner for Joe Lovodua.

Josh Reynolds was banned for an incident in the win over Catalans. (Picture: SWPix.com)

In the absence of his three frontline half-backs, Hodgson has been left with something of a headache.

“Danny Houghton has played there before and Jake Connor has obviously played there before,” said Hodgson.

“Jordan Johnstone has played in the halves and young Jacob Hookem played the last game of last year.

“We’ve got a decent amount of options.”

Hodgson will call Hookem up to his 21-man squad but he hinted that the Toulouse game comes too soon for the youngster.

“Jacob has spent a substantial period out injured, unfortunately for him,” said Hodgson.

“It would have been nice to see him play a few more games before a situation presented itself like it has now.

“We’ll see how these next couple of days go and make a decision.”

The Black and Whites remain without the likes of Andre Savelio, Josh Griffin and Adam Swift this week, while Mitieli Vulikijapani will play for the Army at Twickenham on Saturday.

Hull will, however, welcome back Connor Wynne after he sat out the win over Catalans with a concussion.