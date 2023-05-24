Hull FC prop Jack Brown on avoiding play-off talk, form and Hull KR rumours

Recent history has taught Hull FC not to engage in play-off talk as early as May.

The Black and Whites were in the top five at this stage in each of their two campaigns under Brett Hodgson, only to fall away badly in the second half of the year.

Tony Smith's Hull are looking up the table rather than down after arresting an early-season slump courtesy of three straight wins, while they can also look forward to a Challenge Cup quarter-final against St Helens following a convincing victory over Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday's trip to the AJ Bell Stadium offers the Airlie Birds the chance to move to within two points of sixth-placed Salford Red Devils but with half a season still to play, Jack Brown views the play-offs as a dot in the distance.

"There's been no talk on that," the young prop told The Yorkshire Post.

"We're taking it game by game. Come October if we are there or thereabouts, I don't think anybody will be speaking about the first 10 games. They never do."

Brown takes encouragement from the way Leeds Rhinos recovered from a nightmare start to the 2022 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leeds are a prime example," he added. "They were in the same situation as us this time last year and got to the Grand Final so anything is possible once you get clicking."

Jack Brown has forced his way back into the Hull FC team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Like the Rhinos, Salford made a late charge for the play-offs last year after hitting form at the right time.

Although they have enjoyed a strong start to this season, the Red Devils have yet to hit the same thrilling heights in Super League, one March afternoon aside when they blitzed Hull in a 60-14 rout at the MKM Stadium.

"It's a good challenge for us to see if we've improved from that embarrassing defeat," said Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people will have taken it personally so it will be a motivation in that aspect."

Jack Brown touches down against Castleford Tigers. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull had made a promising start to life under Smith with back-to-back wins but the dismal showing against Salford followed a heavy defeat at Catalans Dragons and set the Black and Whites on the road to seven straight losses.

Smith, who knows all about the highs and lows of rugby league from his spells with Huddersfield Giants, Leeds, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, drew on all his experience to help pull Hull out of their slump.

"Tony was coming in the same way he comes in when we win," said Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was cool and calm. He didn't shy away from it but at the same time didn't change anything. He wasn't worried and that rubbed off on us.

Jack Brown takes the ball in against Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He knew we had trust in his process. The message was the same – to trust the process and the wins would come. Training hasn't changed but it seems to have clicked."

Brown won the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2022 but, like many of his team-mates, initially struggled to get to grips with a new way of playing.

After coming off the bench in the last two games to take his 2023 appearance tally to seven, Brown will not give up his place without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was obviously disappointed to miss the start of the season through squad selection," said Brown, who graduated from the academy in 2019.

"I just knew I had to knuckle down, keep working hard and take my chance once I got it. I had a few chances early on and didn't play how I wanted to play. That makes you want to train harder.

"I responded and have got another chance now. Hopefully I can keep my spot for the rest of the season now."

Jack Brown appears dejected during the home hammering by Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

At 22, Brown is still a long way from his peak as a front-rower but that will not stop him from trying to get there as quickly as possible.

"I feel like I'm doing alright," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm still hungry and keen to learn every day by taking as much advice on board and ask as many questions as possible.

"I know I'm only young but at the same time, I want to play every week and show what I'm about.

"You can improve a lot by getting game time and experience on the field. I want to keep improving and learning."

Brown recently extended his stay at the MKM Stadium after the club activated a one-year option in his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours of a cross-city move to Hull KR have persisted in recent times but Brown was happy to remain with the Black and Whites.

"I don't know," he said on the KR talk. "My family support Rovers so you always get those rumours.

"I just want to play week in, week out. I'm buzzing it's at Hull FC, as long as I keep playing."

Meanwhile, academy products Nick Staveley, Will Gardiner and Zach Jebson have all signed contract extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said: “Will's best years are yet to come and we’re really happy that he’ll be staying with us to continue his development.

“Nick has improved a lot throughout the season, both in terms of his attitude and his fitness levels.