Hull FC prop Scott Taylor banned as Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity stars hit with charges

Hull FC prop Scott Taylor has become the first player to be banned in Super League this season after being charged with grade C dangerous contact in the win over Leeds Rhinos.

The match review panel has deemed the challenge worthy of a one-match suspension.

Taylor, who turned 32 today, scored the winning try at Headingley but will have to watch from the sidelines when Hull face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan this Friday.

"Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player," read the notes.

A total of six charges were issued by the panel, although only one resulted in a ban after the punishments were watered down ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Wakefield Trinity outside back Jorge Taufua and Wigan Warriors second-rower Liam Farrell have been handed £250 fines for grade B dangerous contact in last Friday's clash at the DW Stadium.

Leigh Leopards forward Joe Wardle has received the same punishment for grade B striking.

Leeds Rhinos half-back Blake Austin will face no further action for grade A dangerous contact, while Jack Welsby also escaped punishment for a grade A high tackle that led to a penalty try in St Helens' win at Castleford Tigers.