Hull FC pull off eye-catching signing of Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata to set stall out for 2025

The loose forward becomes the first recruit of the Richie Myler era as the new director of rugby puts his stamp on a faltering club.

Asiata – an NRL Grand Final winner with North Queensland Cowboys – helped Leigh win promotion in his first season in 2022 before leading the Leopards to Challenge Cup glory last year.

The 2023 Super League Dream Team member is relishing the opportunity to lead Hull's revival.

"After speaking to Richie Myler, it’s clear that we are both on the same page in wanting to help this club to be better than ever before," said Asiata.

"Thank you to Adam (Pearson, owner), Richie and the Hull FC family for having faith in me.

"I really look forward to getting stuck in with the boys once the time comes."

Myler believes the signing sends a message to Hull's Super League rivals.

John Asiata with the Challenge Cup in the Royal Box after victory over Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Everyone at Hull FC is absolutely delighted to bring a player of John’s calibre to the club," he said.

"John is a highly respected individual who is a true leader on and off the field.

"A signing of this quality clearly shows the direction in which the club is heading.