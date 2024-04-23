Hull FC rebuffed in Paul Rowley pursuit as search for new head coach goes on
The Black and Whites identified Rowley as the ideal candidate to replace Tony Smith in the MKM Stadium hot seat but their approach for the Salford Red Devils boss has been rejected.
It represents an early setback for Richie Myler at the start of his tenure as Hull's director of rugby.
"We can confirm that Paul Rowley will remain to be the head coach of Salford Red Devils," read a statement released on Tuesday evening.
"An approach was made by Hull FC, which has now been rejected. Paul remains committed to the project underway at the club.
"The club will make no further comments on this matter."
Former Leigh Leopards and Toronto Wolfpack head coach Rowley took Salford from 11th to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final in his first season in charge in 2022.
The Red Devils narrowly missed out on the play-offs last year and continue to punch above their weight in Super League despite the loss of several key players.
Rowley's efforts in difficult circumstances have not gone unnoticed by Hull but they have been unable to tempt the 49-year-old away from the Salford Community Stadium.
The former England international is under contract until the end of 2025 and would have commanded a fee, which the Black and Whites were willing to pay.
However, they must look elsewhere for Smith's successor following Rowley's decision to stick with the Red Devils.
Simon Grix is in charge on an interim basis and appears likely to stay in the role until the end of the season.
