All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Hull FC release Kane Evans as prop prepares to return to Australia

Hull FC have granted Kane Evans a release from his contract to return to Australia for personal reasons.

By James O'Brien
Published 16th May 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:19 BST

The Fiji international made 23 appearances in his 18 months at the club, including six this year.

Evans, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, last featured for the Black and Whites in the Good Friday drubbing by Hull KR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The departure of the 31-year-old prop frees up an overseas quota spot should Tony Smith wish to make a mid-season addition to his squad.

Most Popular
Kane Evans is heading home. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Kane Evans is heading home. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Kane Evans is heading home. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull FC can confirm that Kane Evans has been released from his contract by mutual consent," read a statement.

"Evans will return to Australia for personal reasons. The club wishes him well for the future.”

Related topics:AustraliaHull FCTONY SMITHHull KR