Hull FC have granted Kane Evans a release from his contract to return to Australia for personal reasons.

The Fiji international made 23 appearances in his 18 months at the club, including six this year.

Evans, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, last featured for the Black and Whites in the Good Friday drubbing by Hull KR.

The departure of the 31-year-old prop frees up an overseas quota spot should Tony Smith wish to make a mid-season addition to his squad.

Kane Evans is heading home. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull FC can confirm that Kane Evans has been released from his contract by mutual consent," read a statement.