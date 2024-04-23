Hull FC set to sign Ed Chamberlain as part of swap deal with Leigh Leopards

As first reported by Hull Live, Briscoe is on his way back to the MKM Stadium on an initial season-long loan in a swap deal with McIntosh.

The Yorkshire Post understands that Chamberlain is also on the verge of joining Hull on a short-term contract at a time of major change for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outside back has scored 21 tries in 52 games for Leigh since his arrival ahead of the 2022 season.

Chamberlain counts Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils among his former clubs.

The 28-year-old, who has appeared in two World Cups for Ireland, will be joined at the MKM Stadium by Leopards team-mate Briscoe, a former Hull favourite.

Briscoe scored 90 tries in 147 appearances for the Black and Whites from 2008 to 2013 before a successful spell with Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players could be signed in time for Sunday's home game against Briscoe's former club Leeds.

Ed Chamberlain is on his way to Hull FC. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

McIntosh heads the other way to bring an end to his two-and-a-half-year stay at Hull.

The former Huddersfield Giants winger joined the Black and Whites in 2022 and has gone on to score 23 tries in 53 matches.

McIntosh will become the latest player to leave Hull following the departures of Nu Brown and Tex Hoy as part of an early shake-up for the club in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Myler last week became Hull’s director of rugby and has been tasked with finding Tony Smith’s successor after he paid the price for a disastrous start to the season.