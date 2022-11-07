Hull FC tie down five youngsters as they continue to look to the future

Harvey Barron, Will Gardiner, Matty Laidlaw, Lewis Martin and Manoa Wacokecoke have joined fellow Centre of Excellence graduates Charlie Severs, Davy Litten and Denive Balmforth in signing first-team deals.

Barron, Gardiner and Laidlaw made their Super League debuts this year, while Martin and Wacokecoke were part of the team that reached the academy semi-finals.

“Junior development is equally as important for each and every club but ours in particular because it gives the club a connection with those that play for the team and everybody in the city, especially those young people with aspirations to play for our club one day,” said Smith.

“I think it’s vitally important for young people who have supported the club through their childhood to look up to others from the city who have built successful careers.

“It doesn’t matter what age somebody is if they are physically and mentally well developed enough to play.

“Youth development is part of a clear focus at our club which has made great strides in recent times and I am looking forward to helping continue, starting with this group of younger players who will have a key role to play in our first-team environment."

Meanwhile, Hull have confirmed that Jacob Hookem, Marcus Walker and Aidan Burrell have left the club.

