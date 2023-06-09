Hull FC unable to halt Leigh Leopards' superb run

Leigh's dream return to Super League continued as they climbed to third in the table after beating Hull FC 28-16 to record their eighth successive win in all competitions.

Winger Josh Charnley scored two tries to take him to 18 for the season – leapfrogging Tom Johnstone to the top of the tryscoring chart – while there were others from the outstanding Gareth O'Brien, Tom Briscoe and Joe Mellor at Leigh Sports Village.

Hull FC, who came into the game having won five of their last six games, proved stubborn opponents, fighting back from 12-0 and then 22-10 down with tries from Adam Swift, Darnell McIntosh, and Josh Griffin, but they fell short in the end.

Leigh’s O’Brien scored the opening try, which Zak Hardaker converted and he added a penalty a few minutes later after a high shot by Brad Fash on Mellor.

Hull FC's Josh Griffin celebrates scoring a try but it as in vain as Leigh won again (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Briscoe’s try extended the hosts’ lead before Hull winger Swift cut infield to score.

Leigh's response was immediate, restoring their lead on their next attack as Charnley flew in at the corner.

Hull crossed for their second try as Jake Trueman combined with his half-back partner Jake Clifford to send McIntosh flying in at the corner, Liam Sutcliffe converting.

Hardaker kicked a 47th-minute penalty and Leigh re-established a two-score lead in the 53rd minute as Charnley finished superbly in the corner.

Tony Smith's men underlined their determination by hitting back in the 59th minute. Josh Griffin hit a short ball from close range and was unstoppable, with Sutcliffe's converting.