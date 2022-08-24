Hull FC unveil 2023 hookers as Brad Dwyer completes switch from Leeds Rhinos

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old, who joined the Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2018 season, will follow team-mate Liam Sutcliffe to the MKM Stadium.

Dwyer has scored 34 tries in 118 games for Leeds but was not offered fresh terms for 2023.

He is excited about playing behind the likes of Chris Satae and Ligi Sao as part of a new-look spine that will also feature fellow fresh faces Jake Trueman and Tex Hoy.

“Playing off the back of the pack that Hull has was a big draw for me," said Dwyer.

"I think it’ll suit me down to the ground. It really excited me about what I could bring to the club and I came away from those meetings buzzing for next season.

“It’s exciting to be part of that spine. Having a couple of other new faces in there like Jake and Tex allows us all to put our own stamp on it."

Hull have also confirmed that Danny Houghton and Joe Lovodua have signed contract extensions for the 2023 campaign, completing the club's dummy-half options together with academy product Denive Balmforth

Brad Dwyer, left, has swapped Leeds Rhinos for Hull FC. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Brett Hodgson believes he has all bases covered in his spine after completing three important pieces of business.

“Brad is an astute acquisition for us for next season and I’m already looking forward to what he can bring to the group," said the Hull boss.

“Not only does he possess the creativity and skills we want from a player in that position, he also has some attributes to make himself a leader in our group next season. He is very competitive and tenacious.

“We have been looking to add some pace to the squad and clearly Brad brings that in abundance. His pace out of dummy-half is his obvious asset and will help our attacking threat next season.

Danny Houghton made his Hull FC debut in 2007. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“He can be a good foil for someone like Danny Houghton who delivers real quality and consistency in his defensive work and distribution, whilst Brad can bring pace and flair.