The Black and Whites lost Andre Savelio, Josh Griffin, Adam Swift and Connor Wynne to injury over the Easter weekend, while Luke Gale begins a two-match ban.

They have joined Joe Cator, Cameron Scott and Ben McNamara on the sidelines, leaving Hodgson’s squad stretched for the visit of Catalans.

The Airlie Birds have had a longer turnaround than most clubs after the Easter double-header but Hodgson is concerned about the knock-on effect from a gruelling weekend that saw his side face Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

Brett Hodgson is concerned about the knock-on effect from last week's double-header. (Picture: SWPix.com)

He has become the latest high-profile figure to call for the controversial double-header to be scrapped.

“It’s the same for every team in the competition,” said Hodgson.

“The game really has to look at those dual games over Easter. It’s way too physically demanding on the players, especially with the rules they’ve introduced around the ‘six agains’.

“The toll it’s putting on the bodies of the players, I’d be very surprised if there aren’t a number of injuries sustained across the game this weekend based on the fatigue element.

Hull FC picked up a welcome win on Monday. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve got to look after the players. We’ve got 18 to choose from this week plus the academy lads.

“It’s a difficult time. This will be our third game in nine days. It’s going to be tough.”

After taking on two of last year’s top six back to back over Easter, Hull go toe to toe with another in the Dragons this weekend.

Hodgson appreciates the size of the task facing the Black and Whites but he has backed his team to step up.

Hull FC have yet to beat Catalans since Brett Hodgson took over. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Catalans definitely are one of the best teams in the competition,” said Hodgson.

“Steve McNamara is doing a wonderful job there and our boys are going to know they’ve had a game. Hopefully they’ll also feel the same.

“They’ve got Sam Tomkins out but then Arthur Mourgue comes in and plays the way he does. He’s such a good player, very elusive.

"Their halves are two of the best halves in the competition off the back of a really strong forward pack.