The rivalry between Hull KR and Hull FC divides a city and households in a way that others in rugby league don't.

Ticket sales are approaching 20,000 for the MKM Stadium showdown, a fixture that embodies the passion and gladiatorial spirit of the sport.

It is now over to the players to live up to the hype and produce a spectacle that lights the touch paper for one of the most eagerly anticipated seasons in recent memory.

Finding fifth gear after getting through the pre-season friendlies in second is easier said than done but local lad Mikey Lewis is up for the challenge.

"It will just kick in straight away," said the KR half-back on finding the derby intensity in round one.

"We'll build it up nicely and when it gets to 8 o'clock on Thursday night the emotions will be running high and the adrenaline will be kicking in.

"The new lads already know what to expect and are fully on board. It's going to be a huge occasion with the crowd they're expecting there.

Mikey Lewis is ready to hit the ground running in round one. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"To have a Hull derby first up is perfect for us. It's a really good chance to lay an early marker."

Lewis was a central figure for Willie Peters' side in 2023 as they went agonisingly close to ending the club's long wait for silverware.

The 22-year-old scored 13 tries in 31 games and was rewarded with an England debut at the end of the year.

Such was his impact at club level, Lewis was handed the coveted number seven shirt even before Jordan Abdull departed for Catalans Dragons.

Mikey Lewis touches down in the 2022 Magic Weekend derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It meant everything to me," said Lewis.

"When Willie told me I was going to get it, I was straight on the phone to my mum and dad to tell them. They know how hard I've worked for it.

"I've been building nicely. I had to go out on loan a few times to find my feet and get games under my belt.

"From where I've come over the last few years, I feel like getting this shirt is a reward.

The half-back blew away the cobwebs in the recent friendly against Leeds. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"But it's just a number on your back at the end of the day. I've got to go out there and perform now. I want to keep building."

After making his Super League bow in 2019, Lewis began to establish himself two years later following stints at Newcastle Thunder and York Knights.

Hull KR are unrecognisable from Lewis' debut, with Matt Parcell, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley the only other survivors from the squad that avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

Rovers and Lewis have grown together and are expected to hit new heights following last year's Challenge Cup final appearance and fourth-place finish in Super League.

"The biggest changes have been the culture and how professional it is now," he said.

"There are a lot of things you could say that you can't say publicly but most of it has been off the field.

The youngster enjoyed an England debut to remember. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's all about actions now for us players. You can say as much as you want but if you're not going to put it into actions, there's no point saying it. We'll let the results speak for themselves.

"The fans are going to expect more from us and it's up to us to put performances together more consistently over the year."

Lewis starts the season with a new half-back partner in former Catalans star Tyrone May, one of seven potential debutants in the derby alongside full-back Peta Hiku.

May is set to assume Abdull's role as the organiser to free up the fleet-footed Lewis to do his thing.

"I can't wait to link up with him," said Lewis.

"He'll bring control and experience to the team. I can add my little bit of spice to that.

"Hopefully it'll be a good partnership with Peta out the back as well."

Although the derby and making a strong start to the Super League season is Lewis' immediate priority, he has one eye on England's 2024 calendar which is expected to feature dates with France and Samoa.

The youngster knows the best way to retain his place in Shaun Wane's squad is to continue to shine for the Robins.

"I loved the three weeks in camp being in a different environment with different players," said Lewis, who marked his debut against Tonga with a try in a man-of-the-match performance.

"The calibre of players in the England squad is always the best. The whole set-up was really good and I really enjoyed it.

"Representing my country is always going to be in my mind but I've got a job to do and Waney will want me to concentrate on that job at Hull KR.