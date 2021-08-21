Hull FC v Hull KR: Robins prepared for Jake Connor's return, says Jez Litten

The England international, who was in outstanding form for Hull FC at full-back before suffering a knee injury for the Combined Nations All Stars in June, is expected to be back in action this afternoon.

If so, it will be a significant boost for the Airlie Birds who are desperate to emerge from a four-game losing run to try and get their Super League play-offs bid back on track.

Hooker Litten, who started his career in Hull colours and supported them as a boy, said: “They’re obviously a different team when he (Connor) plays.

“They have got a lot of big boys as well. We’re going to have to keep a close eye on that and do our homework.

“But we just need to worry about ourselves – our strengths and what we can do.”

Rovers have been doing plenty of late, not least making people sit up and take note with their attractive playing style and they will look to secure a third successive win.

But today is also the first time the derby has been played in front of fans for 18 months and Hull expect their biggest crowd for some time.

Litten, 23, admitted: “It’s going to be a great day and a great occasion for the city.

“Being from Hull I know what it means to the fans. There’s a lot of talk in the town and everyone wants the bragging rights after the game.

“But it’s been a really cool week for us. We know what’s at stake but we’re just taking it the same as we took last week and the way we take every week.

“We want to play our own game rather than the occasion. We know what we can do and if we turn up like that we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win it.

