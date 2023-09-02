Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: Rivals have all motivation they need regardless of bigger picture
A fourth defeat in five games at Huddersfield Giants last week left the Rhinos relying on a minor miracle to extend their season.
The 2022 Super League Grand Finalists came into round 24 four points adrift of the play-off positions.
"Every game is a must-win now," said Smith.
"Historically, winning more games than you lose gets you into the play-offs in the Super League era.
"There’s more than hope; there's still a mathematical chance there, for sure. We’re just focused on this game. We’ve got to play well for ourselves and our fans.
"We're on equal points (with Hull) on the ladder and both teams have played some good stuff at times but have lacked consistency to get those quality performances."
The Black and Whites have seen their own top-six hopes fade after winning just one of their last four matches.
Tony Smith – uncle of Rohan – has told his team that they should have all the motivation they need without even considering the bigger picture.
"Regardless of where we are on the table, it's about pride," he said.
"We lost last week and we want to play better this week. In the last two games, we probably haven't been hitting our straps.
"There's personal pride here and pride in our badge. We want to perform way better this week, regardless of who it's against and where we are on the table.
"It's about getting on track as best as we can and putting out our best performance. There's a big focus on ourselves.
"We know our opponents are a very capable rugby league team, as are all the teams in the competition. You need to be on your game. We were a bit off our game last week and we'd like to get back on it again."