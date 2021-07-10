Hull FC v Leigh: To time to celebrate with Hull derby on horizon

The Airlie Birds’ home game with Leigh Centurions tomorrow has been brought forward from 3pm to 1.30pm to make it easier for fans to then watch England against Italy in the evening.

Jokingly asked if players had called for the kick-off alteration, hooker Johnstone said: “None of the boys knew about it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve just literally seen it on social media.

“ I doubt us boys will be having a few beers for it with such a short turnaround.

“It’s difficult and obviously with the derby it’s tough.

“But it’s a sacrifice you have to make. And we’re all buzzing for England.”

After facing bottom-placed Leigh tomorrow, Hull visit Hull KR on Thursday so any celebrations if England win are likely to be minimal.

Jordan Johnstone is held back by Leigh's Ben Hellewell. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Meanwhile, the ex-Widnes Vikings player is looking to make the most of any chance he gets having had limited game-time under head coach Brett Hodgson this season.

“I’ve not really played as many minutes as I would have preferred to have played,” he said, with co-captain Danny Houghton dominating the hooking role.

“That’s Hodgo’s thing and we’re winning games with who’s been playing.

“For me it’s about sitting and being patient.

“I’m not going to say it’s been frustrating because we’ve been winning and Hodgo’s probably got the decisions right.