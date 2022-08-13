Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites have conceded 108 points in their last two outings on home soil, making the preceding six-game winning run a distant memory for the Hull faithful.

Four of the club's final five games are at the MKM Stadium - including dates with relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique - and Hodgson has urged his play-off chasers to make it count, starting against Saints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a huge advantage if we make it one," said Hodgson, who saw front-row duo Jack Brown and Kane Evans join the club's lengthy injury list during last week's game against Huddersfield Giants.

Hull FC have four games remaining at the MKM Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Our last two performances there, in particular in the second half of those games, were not good enough.

"I was really disappointed, not only for the results but the people who went there and watched it.

"It's a huge occasion on Sunday first. It's going to be a great day.

"Hopefully we get 8,000-9,000 people out there supporting us. We need them as well - it's important our supporters know how much we need them.

Hull FC were beaten heavily by Castleford Tigers last time out at home. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's going to be a tough challenge but one I'm confident we'll be up for."

The Black and Whites have a wretched record against St Helens, losing 13 matches in a row since their last win in August 2017, including both meetings so far this year.

Hodgson has challenged Hull to take the game to the league leaders and three-peat champions.

"You don't often get times to score against Saints so when you do get that opportunity you've got to make sure you maximise it," he said.

Hull FC have lost twice to St Helens already this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've got to be brave and throw some shape at them and not play to their strengths.

"We know what's required and the players are in a good frame of mind. We understand that regardless of where we sit in the table, it's all in our hands still.