Hull FC v St Helens: Resilience is key, urges Brett Hodgson

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Black and Whites suffered a 22-12 loss to Leeds Rhinos last Thursday but have little time to reflect on that game as they play host to St Helens tonight.

Hull dominated field position against Leeds but only had an Adam Swift try and Marc Sneyd penalty to show as they claimed a 6-4 half-time advantage after Leeds had initially gone in front with the first of two Rhyse Martin set-pieces in the opening period.

But the Rhinos slowly worked their way into the contest as their solid defensive display was rewarded with three quickfire tries in the second period through Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler and Cameron Smith to secure their first Super League win at the MKM Stadium since April 2017.

“We’re not far away – we were good in parts, but need more resilience when things get difficult,” said Hull coach Hodgson.

“We won’t wallow in this defeat (against Leeds) because we’re not far off. We know how we can get better and what we need to do in terms of being more resilient. It doesn’t get any easier against St Helens but we have to go into the match with belief

“Leeds defended exceptionally well too and scrambled really well, so they need to be credited for that. They’ve got some bodies back now and are only a couple of players away from their best side.”

Hodgson has kept faith with the squad on duty for the defeat by Leeds, but is without longer-term absentees Jake Connor, Josh Griffin, Scott Taylor, Masi Matongo, Jamie Shaul, and Harvey Barron, while Andre Savelio is suspended.