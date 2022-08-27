Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodgson has had to deal with availability issues throughout the season and his team’s form has suffered to leave the Black and Whites ninth in Super League with two rounds remaining.

Only tomorrow’s opponents Toulouse Olympique have conceded more points than Hull, who have been on the receiving end of some heavy defeats during a run of two wins in 12 games.

The heavily depleted Airlie Birds fought to the end in their most recent loss to Salford Red Devils to offer Hodgson encouragement for the future.

It has been a tough season for Brett Hodgson and his Hull FC side. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve had some moments where we’ve conceded a lot of points and we’ve given up at certain times,” said Hodgson, who was without a dozen players at the AJ Bell Stadium.

“Not often have I questioned the character of the players. They’ve shown again that they are continuing to work and they’re fighting to try and get themselves out of the situation we’re in.

“They’re turning up for our club and for our supporters. I’ve been asked on several occasions how I feel for them and I genuinely do.

“I feel for Adam (Pearson) and James (Clark) as well. We’re all in this together and it’s all of us who will fight and get out of the other side.

Hull FC produced an improved performance against Salford Red Devils. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“What we will find through this period is that the adversity with results and players and the scenarios we’re facing will definitely help us next season.”

Hull have two more opportunities to salvage some pride, including a home game against Hull KR.

With the rivals locked on 20 points heading into the penultimate round, the outcome of the MKM Stadium clash on the final weekend is likely to determine which club finishes higher in the Super League table.

Hodgson is desperate to end a challenging season on a high in front of the Hull faithful, starting against Toulouse.

“We’ve spoken about what’s at stake - the pride in the shirt and making sure that we’re putting in two really strong performances in the next two games,” he said.

“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare for either of them but it is about making sure that we gain that home ground advantage and put in a performance that we are proud of.”

Although the Black and Whites are focused on finishing with two wins, the inquest has already begun.

Hull suffered a series of big defeats in July but Hodgson has pinpointed the loss at Huddersfield Giants earlier this month as the pivotal moment.

After beating Toulouse in the south of France the previous week, Hodgson’s men were on course for back-to-back wins only to let a 16-6 lead slip.

The knock-on effect from that painful loss could be seen the following weekend in the 60-6 home hammering by St Helens, according to Hodgson.

“I think the emotional attachment that came from the Huddersfield game led towards our performance the week after,” said Hodgson.

“We almost won that game and the feeling after was quite low amongst everyone. We all felt we should have won the game.

“When you’re looking left and right and you know it’s not our strongest team it’s difficult to get out of that.

“Again they are the lessons we’ve learned this year and we need to make sure they make us stronger.