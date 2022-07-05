Hull FC win race to sign Castleford Tigers’ Jake Trueman

Castleford Tigers' Jake Trueman. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The 23-year-old half-back has become Hull’s first piece of business for the 2023 Super League campaign after signing a three-year deal.

Trueman said: “There were a few clubs that showed interest in me, but after meeting with Brett Hodgson and James Clark, I was really keen to come to Hull because of plans both on and off the field.

“I like the way Brett (Hodgson) said he wants his team to play. I’m excited about playing behind a big pack like Hull’s.

“It’s exciting that the news is finally out there. It certainly makes it feel more real!

“I’ve been watching Hull closely this year, doing my homework ahead of next season. I’m just excited to get started now.”

Trueman - currently sidelined with a knee injury - has made over 100 appearances for club and country, with international appearances for England in the Rugby League World Cup 9s tournament in 2019.

Black & Whites head coach Brett Hodgson added: “Jake is one of the best young halves in the competition at the moment, so we’re thrilled to be bringing him in for 2023.

“He has been exceptional so far in 2022 and we’re hoping that we can help Jake continue his growth here at Hull.