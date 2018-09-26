All You Need To Know About... Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Have your say

Hull FC face a tough task when they try to end their 10-match losing run at Wigan Warriors on Friday night in their final game of a disappointing season.

Kick-off: Friday 7.45pm

Venue: DW Stadium

Team news: With Tommy Leuluai injured (groin) and Ollie Partington suspended, Wigan boss Shaun Wane calls up youngsters Callum Field and Craig Mullen to his 19-man squad.

Hull have lost Dean Hadley (concussion) and Hakim Miloudi (hip) to injuries.

Jack Downs comes in and could make one last appearance before joining Batley Bulldogs for 2019 while young centre Cameron Scott is also recalled for the depleted Airlie Birds.

Last meeting: Hull 10 Wigan 14; June 6

Last six results: Wigan WWWWWW Hull LLLLLL

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan)