Bienek is relishing his early chance at Hull FC

HULL FC prop Lewis Bienek is “buzzing” about his earlier than expected first taste of Super League action.

The Black and Whites signed the giant forward from London Broncos in March but immediately loaned him back to the Championship club.

I’m just trying to play my best and bring what I can to the team to try and lift it. Lewis Bienek

He carried on playing with them until moving north in June and then featured on dual-registration with Hull’s partner club Doncaster.

However, the 20-year-old earned a surprise FC debut in their Super 8s opener against Wakefield Trinity and featured again off the bench in Friday’s 26-6 loss at Huddersfield Giants.

“The intention was never really to bring me in to play,” admitted Bienek, whose storming carries in the Championship have earmarked him as a real talent in the game.

“It was just to bring me in to to get used to the boys, get used to training and the environment at Hull.

“But given the circumstances with injuries, Radders then got me in and I am enjoying it.

“It’s always going to be hard coming into a team that’s lacking a bit of confidence on the pitch.

“But personally I’m buzzing as it’s Super League and I’m getting the experience.

“I’m just trying to play my best and bring what I can to the team to try and lift it.”

Hull suffered a sixth successive defeat despite being level 0-0 at half-time.

“In the first half we were matching them,” admitted Bienek, who hails from Kent and came through Broncos’ academy system.

“We were marching them, they were marching us, defensively we were holding them out and going in nil-nil the game was there to take.

“That was the challenge. But in the second half I just thought we didn’t match their tempo to begin with and there was a couple of errors that didn’t help.

“Eventually with our completion rate they were going to fall over the line.”

On the differences from second-tier rugby , he added: “Physically in the Championship you get some really big people and big collisions but it’s a bit slower. Those top teams like Toronto and Toulouse are bringing more pace into the game so the transition is easier but it definitely is a step-up.”