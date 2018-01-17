Captaincy is one of my biggest honours, says new Hull FC skipper Danny Houghton

DANNY HOUGHTON last night described being named as Hull FC’s new captain as one of the “biggest honours” of his career.

Given the Hull-born hooker was named Man of Steel in 2016, the same season he produced that famous try-saving tackle to help the East Yorkshire club end an 87-year wait to win at Wembley, it says plenty.

As vice-captain, Houghton was always favourite to take over from Gareth Ellis when the ex-Great Britain forward announced his retirement last season.

However, the 29-year-old has had to bide his time before hearing the news confirmed by head coach Lee Radford who appoints Hull-born England prop Scott Taylor as the new deputy.

Houghton now hopes to inspire the side to a first-ever Super League title and he admitted: “Just captaining this squad alone is probably one of the biggest honours of my career.

“But to lead the side out on a stage like the Challenge Cup Final or the Grand Final, it would be unbelievable.

“I’ve had to wait a long time for the announcement – Radders has kept us waiting – but it’s just a dream come true. There are so many natural leaders here, so to be captain is a real honour.”

Radford said: “Danny’s a natural successor of Gareth Ellis because his leadership traits always come to the fore when he’s on the field of play.

“He knows what’s required of him as he has undertaken the vice-captain role very professionally in recent years.”

Taylor, 26, becomes vice-captain for the first time despite stiff competition from Italy skipper Mark Minichiello and Tonga captain Sika Manu.

Featherstone Rovers are “extremely disappointed” after failing to sign prolific ex-Toulouse winger Kuni Minga.

The Papuan scored 53 tries in just 45 games for the French club during the last two seasons but needed to have played 75 per cent of their fixtures to gain a ‘governing body endorsement’ from the RFL.

Minga, 24, played 73.7 per cent so the agreed deal fell through.