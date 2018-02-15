Exclusive video interview with Sam Burgess Down Under on his links to Wigan

SAM BURGESS has played down rumours he could be heading back to Super League - saying Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane had him making “promises” after too many beers!

In the build-up to Saturday’s game between Wigan and South Sydney at ANZ Stadium, Wane said he had tried to sign the England superstar once before when he returned to the NRL from Bath RU.

Sam Burgess: Talks about his links to Wigan Warriors.

Although the move did not come off, Wane said the ex-Bradford Bulls second-row told him if he ever headed back to Super League there is a chance he would join him at DW Stadium.

But the Rabbitohs forward, 29, told The Yorkshire Post: “He’s made a few headlines with that, I think, Waney!

“Nah, I’m happy where I am at the minute.

“He came down and gave me a few beers, he tried feeding me a few and then we were shaking hands on a few promises.

“But I am happy where I’m at the moment.

“I do love Waney, though. I think he’s a great coach, has done a fantastic job with the players at Wigan and it’ll be interesting to see how the game goes on the weekend.”

Although Burgess twins Tom and George are listed to play for South Sydney against the Warriors in the international double-header that also features St George Illawarra v Hull FC, their elder brother will not feature.

Burgess, who captained England in the World Cup final against Australia in December, said: “I did put my hand up to play.

“But the coach has given me another week off so he’s going to do a bit more training with me.

“With the World Cup we finished a bit late, I’ve got an extra week in the gym and running around and then I’ll play next week against my good mate James Graham and Gareth Widdop (of St George-Illawarra).

“But the Wigan boys… I won’t get a chance to play against them.”

Dave Craven is on tour with Hull FC in Australia in association with Ladbrokes.com