Hull FC receive transfer fee as Jordan Abdull moves on to London Broncos

JORDAN ABDULL has secured his desired move away from Hull FC after London Broncos paid an undisclosed fee for the unsettled half-back.

Abdull, 22, surprised many at the Black and Whites by handing in a transfer request in August.

London Broncos' Danny Ward after claiming the 2018 Championship Coach of the Year award (SWPix)

He still had a year left on his deal with his hometown club but had grown frustrated after falling down the pecking order for half-back roles at the KCOM Stadium.

Abdull had not sorted a deal elsewhere, though, so it will come as some relief to him that newly-promoted London have now agreed to take him on on a one-year contract.

” I am delighted to be able to have a new opportunity in Super League down in the capital,” said the player, who had spent 2017 on a season-long loan with Hull KR in the Championship.

“It’s a really big move for me and I’m looking forward to living and working in a new city.

Hull FC's Jordan Abdull in action against St Helens last season before move to London Broncos (SWPix)

“Hopefully I can have a good year on the field and help the side in everyway that I can.”

Abdull played 54 times for Hull while also spending time out on loan at Doncaster and Featherstone Rovers but was behind the likes of Marc Sneyd, Albert Kelly, Jake Connor and Liam Harris for spots in Lee Radford’s side.

He made 10 appearances for the Airlie Birds last season and London coach Danny Ward added: “We are very pleased to have Jordan on board at the Broncos.

“He is an exciting, young British half-back who already has Super League experience with Hull FC.

“Jordan is a player I have liked since I coached the Academy against him a few years ago and am now really looking forward to working with him as we move into the 2019 season.”

In a short statement, Hull wished Abdull well for the future.