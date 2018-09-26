Hull FC's Joe Westerman vows to return in style after earning new deal

JOE WESTERMAN insists he will come back “fitter and stronger” after Hull FC confirmed his new one-year contract for 2019.

The former England loose forward Joe Westerman returned for his second spell at the club in April after leaving Toronto Wolfpack.

Hull's Joe Westerman takes on Featherstone Rovers in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup (SWpix.com)

Westerman, 28, made six appearances and quickly started to show the sort of form that had made him such a hit with the Black and Whites before joining Warrington Wolves in 2016.

He was injured against Salford Red Devils in June, though, and, despite returning to action against Wakefield Trinity the following month, required knee surgery that has sidelined him ever since.

Hull coach Lee Radford had seen enough, however, to give Westerman a new deal for next term and the ex-Castleford Tigers star is looking forward to making his mark again.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the deal and now I can just get my head down and focus on preparing for the 2019 season – just getting fit in general.

“When I came back and made my second debut for the club, I was really enjoying my rugby again.

“I wasn’t at my fittest but I had to come back a little earlier than expected due to the injuries we have, but I really enjoyed being back out there and felt like I was playing well.

“I’ll come back fitter and stronger and I can’t wait to get cracking with the boys for the new season."

A creative, ball-handling No13, Westerman will be crucial to their chances of improving next year after a woeful end to the current campaign.

The East Yorkshire club are on a 10-game losing run but Radford said: “Hopefully we can get Westy fit and firing next season because he suits our style of play.

“He’s played for us a few times this season and I think he’s played a really big role in those games – we just need to get him out on the field now.

“He is a quality player, he understands the game, his role in the team and the way we play.

“You can see in the glimpses of him this season that a fit Joe Westerman can be a real asset for us next season, he will be like a new signing."