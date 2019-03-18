Hull FC signing Andre Savelio ready to make his debut if needed

EXPLOSIVE forward Andre Savelio hopes to make his Hull FC debut as soon as this weekend having flown in from Australia.

The former St Helens star only arrived on Saturday but swiftly trained with Lee Radford’s side for the first time this morning.

Andre Savelio in action for Warrington Wolves against Brisbane Broncos - who he would later join - during the 2017 World Club Series. (SWPix)

Saveli0, 23, has joined from Brisbane Broncos and - after spending most of 2018 sidelined by a knee reconstruction - could make his bow at London Broncos on Sunday.

"We'll see, because that's on Radders' decision,” he said.

“I spoke to him this morning and he said he wants to see how this week goes, and also I had a few tests with the strength and conditioning staff.

“They want to tick a few boxes off before I'm able to play.

"I'm going to be hard-working, trying to get back into the groove of playing again.

“I want to be able to bring some punch and hopefully take the boys forward in the pack.

“I am feeling good at the minute. Maybe my debut will be this weekend or maybe it will be next, or whenever Radders decides to stick me in."

Savelio had a luckless time in the NRL, tearing his ACL in a friendly game after joining from Warrington Wolves.

It put his promising career on hold but he is looking to resume where he left off now he is back in Super League.

“I really enjoyed it training this morning,” explained Savelio, who is expected to challenge experienced former NRL stars Mark Minichiello and Sika Manu for a back-row berth.

“I sat down with Radders first and then got in amongst all of the boys before we went out for a field session and it felt good to blow a few cobwebs off.

“I have played with a couple of the lads at some of the clubs I've been at previously, and I know a couple of them from off the field, so it's made settling down here a little easier.

“"I can't wait to get back out on the field and play for this club.”

Given how poorly his side perfromed in Friday's home loss to Wakefield Trinity, Radford may well be tempted to throw Savelio - who has more than 70 Super League appearances with Saints, Warrington and Castleford Tigers - straight in against promoted London.