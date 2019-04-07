Lee Radford lauds ‘brilliant’ response from Hull FC after humiliation

Hull FC coach Lee Radford praised his side’s “grittiness” after they returned to winning ways against Salford Red Devils.

After a humiliating 63-12 loss at home to Warrington it was imperative the East Yorkshire club won yesterday.

They duly dug out a 23-16 victory with centre Josh Griffin scoring a hat-trick and England prop Scott Taylor coming in for special praise.

“It was not pretty by any stretch, but it was what we anticipated it was going to be – a really hard-fought two points,” said Radford.

“The grittiness pleased me. There was a response from certain individuals that were privately challenged as well, Scott Taylor being one of them.

“He was nowhere near last week and to get an international call-up and then lob up a performance like that was quite embarrassing.

“For him to show that response and to set the stall out like he did was really pleasing. That start went a long way to winning the game.”

Radford said the camp – already hit by injuries – had been disrupted by illness, too.

“Myself included, we’ve had six blokes off this week with diarrhoea,” he said.

“Nobody wants to be associated with performances like last week, but, all considered, this response was brilliant.

“Salford don’t go away; they tend to be in the fight for the majority of games and this one was not different.”

Radford praised teenage full-back Connor Wynne on his debut. He said: “Connor said he was nervous last night, but he dealt with the high balls admirably.

“He doesn’t look like too much fazes him.”