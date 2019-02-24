WATCH - Wigan Warriors 22 Hull FC 23 (AET): Marc Sneyd does it as Hull finally win

MARC SNEYD stepped up to clinch Hull an historic win by cooling slotting a drop-goal just 82 seconds into the first-ever regular Super League game golden-point contest.

That only tells half the story against the defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd celebrates landing the golden point extra-time drop goal to beat Wigan Warriors. (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull, who had not won a league game since June last year, were brilliant throughout with Ratu Naulago, their Fijian-born winger recruited from the British Army, scoring two tries on his Super League debut and Gareth Ellis, at 36, coming out of retirement to aid their push.

They had played some superb rugby and then defended manfully only to see Oliver Gildart scramble over and level the game with just 82 seconds remaining.

Zak Hardaker, though, missed his first conversion of the game, sending it narrowly wide, to send the gripping contest into extra-time for the first time.

Ellis had not played since Super League since September 2017 but he came on in the 25th minute and gave his side an instant lift as they sought to end that 13-game losing run.

Hull FC's Gareth Ellis makes his playing return after coming out of retirement against Wigan Warriors today (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

With his hard-hitting defence and carries, the veteran ex-Great Britain forward helped take the game to Wigan.

It was a superb team performance, though, with sterling displays throughout Lee Radford’s squad.

Naulago, who starred for Saracens in their Premiership 7s title win, clearly made an instant impression.

But captain Danny Houghton constantly worked out of dummy-half, the veteran back-rows Sika Manu and Mark Minichiello looked ageless while Joe Westerman brought classy touches at No13.

Hull's Ratu Naulago scores.

Jamie Shaul, the full-back making his 150th career appearance, continued this flyinig start to the season with some brilliant runs from the back while Marc Sneyd and Jake Connor had great moments in the halves, too.

Jordan Thompson summed up the Hull attitude with a no-nonsense approach in the middle - before coming back on the wing to defend after Naulago was injured.

There was a real willingness form the visitors offload the ball, too, and that caused Wigan no end of problems.

Wigan took the lead via Oliver Gildart early on but Hull came back strongly with Carlos Tuimavave’s try and then Westerman scored with an outrageous dummy, pirouetting in front of the Wigan sticks.

Connor produced a stunning long pass for Naulago’s first try in the 28th minute as Sneyd made it 16-6.

Wigan hit back with try for Liam Byrne on his debut but then saw Taulima Tautai sin-binned for a high tackle on Thompson just before the break.

At the start of the second period, Sneyd sent Westerman through and then found Naulago for his second try, Sneyd converting.

Ellis went off after 55 minutes following a 25 minute stint but then came the Wigan onslaught.

Connor was penalised for dissent and, in the next set, Jarrod Sammut put Ben Flower over in the 6t5th minute for Hardaker to get them in touching distance.

Gildart added his second but it would not be enough.

Wigan Warriors: hardaker; Davies, Gildart, Sarginson, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Bullock, Powell, Flower, Greenwood, Isa, O’Loughlin. Substitutes: Tautai, Byrne, Hamlin, Sammut.

Hull FC: Shaul; Naulago, Tuimavave, Griffin, Faraimo; Connor, Sneyd; Paea, Houghton, Matongo, Manu, Minichiello, Westerman. Substitutes: Ellis, Thompson, Lane, Litten.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield)