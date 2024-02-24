Hull FC's Fa'amanu Brown defends referee but fears for future of rugby league after controversial red card

The New Zealand international was sent off after an accidental clash of heads when tackling Warrington's Ben Currie to the surprise of everybody inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

From a promising position at 6-6 approaching half-time, the already depleted Black and Whites went on to lose 36-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown's dismissal - Hull's third in just two games - sparked outrage across the game amid an intensifying crackdown on head contact but the player himself delivered a measured response on social media.

"It’s not even about me," he posted. "It’s about the future of this game and wanting it to be in good hands when us older players leave this game onto the next generation.

"Please do not bag the referees as they’re only human trying to do their job too. I spoke with the ref after the game and I said 'I’m not frustrated at you bro, I know you’re just trying to follow the rules/laws that you’ve been given'. We shook hands and that was that. Referees have mental health too so please be mindful with words.

"I totally understand and agree with the laws trying to ease contact to the head. No one wants to see their loved ones struggle post-rugby. I get that. But…. there has to be a line drawn in the sand of what is intent force and what is an accident."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the difficulties of making split-second adjustments in real time, Brown added: "If you’ve never stepped foot on a rugby field, your heart is beating to the max rate running back 10m each tackle to turn around and see multiple big humans coming at you, having to figure out 'How the hell am I going to put this guy down to the ground?'

Nu Brown accidentally makes contact with Ben Currie's head during a tackle. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Things happen that fast, sometimes you don’t have time to correct your technique because you’re at max heart rate, they are coming at you so fast but you know you have to put your body on the line for the brothers.

"This decision not only cost my brothers struggling on the field tonight with 12 men but decisions like this can cost the big games at the end of the year. Seeing two teams in a grand final that have worked so hard to be on the big stage and then someone getting a red/yellow card like tonight would be sad for the sport/fans and everyone else involved in the game."

Present and past players have expressed their dismay since the incident with England captain George Williams labelling the red card "embarrassing for our game".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown shares those fears for a sport that has helped shape his life.

Nu Brown trudges off after being show a red card for a challenge on Warrington Wolves' Ben Currie. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We will only push supporters and kids that want to play away from the game I and so many others love," he said.

"This game we call rugby league got me out of the hood. The lessons on and off the field have shaped me to the man I am today.