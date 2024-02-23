Hull FC's Fa'amanu Brown left 'gobsmacked' after failing to realise he had been sent off

Brown became Hull’s third player to receive a red card in two games as their dismal start to the Betfred Super League campaign continued with a 36-10 defeat at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday.

The former Newcastle Knights hooker was given his marching orders while the score was 6-6 just before half-time following an accidental clash of heads with Ben Currie.

It is the latest of a number of contentious incidents to have occurred already this season as the game tries to cut out, and punish severely, any contact to the head.

Smith said: “He went in the changing room and asked at what time he was going back on. He thought he had been sin binned. He was gobsmacked about it.

“He didn’t realise he had got a red card. He was disappointed and upset about the decision, but we have to get on with it.”

Smith felt the decision was harsh and feels the game has introduced its tough new laws too quickly.

“We have gone too extreme too quick,” he said. “I’ve just watched the replays over and over. Wow. We’ve gone to new lengths and new levels.

Nu Brown trudges off after being show a red card for a challenge on Warrington Wolves' Ben Currie. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“We haven’t had a whole lot of time. All the coaches and players understand things have to change and why, it is just how quickly and how drastically, and how drastic we are going with some of the punishments.

“He may have made a mistake, but I can’t see it. It seems a pretty severe punishment for what most would scratch their heads about.

“It was a good contest up until a point, but obviously the scoreline blew out in the second half. Warrington have the ability to do that.”

Opposite number Sam Burgess, who tasted victory for the first time as Wolves coach, did not disagree with the decision, but accepted it was harsh.

Ben Currie sustained a cut in the incident. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Burgess said: “The rules are the rules, but it is a tough red card, no two ways about it.

“It’s head on head, it’s red card, but I don’t know what Fa’amanu Brown is supposed to do there.”

With an extra player, Warrington proved too strong as they ran in five tries in the second half.

Burgess said: “We got the job done and I’m happy about that. It was not the prettiest game but that’s not my players, it’s how the game went.