Hull FC's Josh Griffin hit with monster ban for abusing match official

Hull FC’s Josh Griffin has been handed a seven-match ban after being found guilty of abusing referee Chris Kendall during Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens.

Griffin was issued yellow and red cards in quick succession after the half-time hooter in the match, and was subsequently issued a Grade F charge for “questioning the integrity of a match official”.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty but challenged the grading of the offence, with the tribunal ruling against the player who must now spend more than half of the remainder of the season on the sidelines.

The two teams were level at 12-12 at the time of Griffin’s offence, with Saints ultimately benefiting from their numerical advantage as they ran out 32-18 winners to book their place in the semi-finals.

Referee Chris Kendall shows Hull FC’s Josh Griffin a red card. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leigh Leopards forward Kai O’Donnell has been banned for six matches after he was sent off for a tip-tackle during his side’s Challenge Cup win at York Knights on Sunday.