The half-back scored the decisive late try and kicked three conversions as Rovers fought back from a 12-6 half-time deficit to sink the visitors.

In an error-strewn match, the home side slowly began to dominate but were denied the first try with 10 minutes gone when Shaun Kenny-Dowall was adjudged to have grounded the ball just short of the try line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A break by Jez Litten did result in the opening try as Elliot Minchella completed the next move from a short pass by Frankie Halton and Milnes then added a simple conversion for a 6-0 lead 15 minutes in.

OVER THE LINE: Hull Kingston Rovers' Ethan Ryan scores a try against Toulouse Olympique Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Matty Russell got the visitors back into the game midway through the first half with a try wide on the left following a flowing crossfield move, and a fine kick by Chris Hankinson brought them level.

Will Tate’s fly-hack close to his own line could not be gathered by Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and Dan Alvaro pounced for the visitors’ second try, Hankinson’s conversion making it 12-6 at half-time.

Toulouse grabbed the all-important first try of the second half with five minutes gone as Latrell Schaumkel went in on the right.

But after Lucas Albert kicked out on the full, Ethan Ryan gathered a grubber kick from Milnes to score as Rovers fought back.

Hull Kingston Rovers' players celebrate Rowan Milnes's late, winning try against Toulouse Olympique Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Halton was on hand to take a pass from Kenny-Dowall and score close in, while Milnes kicked his second goal to tie the match with seven minutes left.

Toulouse knocked on from the next play and Milnes put his side ahead for the first time with the match-clinching try, then adding his third conversion.

Hull KR: Laulu-Togagae, Ryan, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Tate, Litten, Milnes, Sims, Parcell, King, Keinhorst, Halton, Minchella. Substitutes: Crooks, Storton, Maher, Fishwick.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Schaumkel, Jussaume, Hankinson, Russell, Norman, Albert, Navarrete, Peats, Alvaro, Peyroux, Bretherton, Marion. Substitutes: Pelissier, Hansen, Belmas, Sangare.