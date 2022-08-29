Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-28 triumph over an inexperienced Wigan at Craven Park set up a mouth-watering final-day clash with city rivals Hull FC.

Rovers scored seven tries to the Warriors’ five to go level in the table with their eighth-placed rivals ahead of the final day of the regular season next weekend at the MKM Stadium.

Ethan Ryan claimed two tries for Rovers and there were also scores from Will Tate, Ryan Hall, Korban Sims, Matty Storton and Zach Fishwick, as well as five conversions from Rowan Milnes. Wigan’s tries came from Oliver Partington, Ben O’Keefe, Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall and Abbas Miski and O’Keefe also kicked four goals.

Hull KR's Zach Fishwick scores a try against Wigan at Craven Park. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“I don’t think it’s a game for the archives, both teams tried hard.,” said McGuire. “We scored some nice tries but conceded some soft ones as well.

“In the end, the shining light was some of the young players (who have been brought on). I’d love us to be in a position where we have a selection problem and picking from 25.

“We’ve tried really hard to cover (injuries) and people have been playing longer minutes than we would like (to cover for other injured players).

“We’ve had to adapt and some of these young boys have got experience which will stand them in good stead.”

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors' players clash at Craven Park. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Rovers face their fierce cross-city rivals on the final day of the regular season next weekend with McGuire’s side trailing their Josh Hodgson’s team on points difference.

“It’s an important game, it’s our last one as a group,” added McGuire. “We want to finish the season well, we want to win and we went to finish higher than FC.”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet, added: “We can look back on that performance in two ways, pride we’ve got some players for the future, frustration we didn’t do enough to get the win as it was there for us.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Laulu-Togagae, Ryan, Wood, Tate, Hall, Minchella, Milnes, Maher, Parcell, King, Sims, Linnett, Storton. Replacements: Vete, Moore, Fishwick, Barley.

Wigan Warriors: Hanley, Miski, J. Bibby, Sutton, O’Keefe, Halsall, Astley, Havard, Shorrocks, Mago, Nsemba, McDonnell, Partington. Replacements: Hill, J. Bibby, Forber, Eckersley.