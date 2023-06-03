Hull KR 16 Salford Red Devils 26: injuries rock Robins in Magic Weekend defeat

Three injuries added to Hull KR’s woes from a 26-16 defeat by Salford Red Devils in the opening game of the Magic Weekend.

Coach Willie Peters admitted his side “got what we deserved” out of a scrappy game which ended with James Batchelor, Jesse Sue and Lachlan Coote all on Rovers’ casualty list.

There were worrying scenes in the first half at Newcastle’s St James’s Park when play was stopped for eight minutes while Batchelor was treated before leaving the field on a stretcher, with his neck in a brace.

He was taken to hospital “as a precaution”, but was in “a decent way” after the match according to Peters.

Lachlan Coote, who later went off with concussion, makes a break for Hull KR against Salford. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Sue suffered hamstring damage in the second half, moments before Coote went off or a head injury assessment which ended his involvement.

Coote was hurt in a high tackle which landed Deon Cross in the sin-bin, equalling the numbers soon after Rovers’ Dean Hadley had been shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Marc Sneyd.

Sneyd’s kicking, seven goals from as many attempts, was the difference between the sides, who each scored three tries. Salford, though, enjoyed more of the play and would have won by a wider margin had their execution been sharper.

Rovers led three times and were ahead as late as the 69th minute before Salford finally took control through tries by former Robins Ken Sio and Chris Atkin. Another ex-Hull KR man, Ryan Brierley, was involved in both.

George King's try gave Hull KR a 12-8 lead against Salford, but they couldn't hold on. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Peters had no complaints about the result, admitting: “It was a tough afternoon.

“I thought we were lucky to be in front at half-time and in the second half we made too many errors, conceded penalties and they won the ruck. That’s where most games are won.”

Elliot Minchella and George King were Rovers’ first half try scorers, Coote converting both, either side of a Joe Burgess touchdown for Salford.

Sneyd improved that and added two first half penalties to send Salford in at the interval only two points behind. He landed a couple more after the break to make it 14-12, but Ryan Hall’s superb finish edged Hull KR back in front with 14 minutes left, though replacement kicker Mikey Lewis’ conversion attempt hit a post.

Hull KR celebrate Elliot Minchella's try against Salford which opened the scoring at the Magic Weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hull KR: Coote, Kenny-Dowall, Opacic, C Hall, R Hall, Lewis, Litten, Sue, Parcell Hadley, Batchelor, Linnet, Michella. Subs Storton, Wood, Luckley, King.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Sio, Cross, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Dupree, Atkin, Vuniyayawa, Watkins, Stone, Partington. Subs Bourouh, Ormondroyd, Sidlow, Hellewell.