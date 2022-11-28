Tom Opacic and Sauaso Sue have been given numbers three and eight respectively and fellow NRL recruit Rhys Kennedy takes 15.
Former Wakefield Trinity forward James Batchelor will wear the number 16 jersey, while ex-Huddersfield Giants winger Louis Senior must settle for 23.
Sam Luckley (26) and Yusuf Aydin (27) are the other fresh faces in the Rovers squad.
Winger Ethan Ryan is among the biggest winners after jumping from 23 to two, a shirt worn by Ben Crooks in recent seasons.
Elliot Minchella moves from 17 to 13, while Frankie Halton's reward for a stellar first season in Super League is the 11 jersey.
Zach Fishwick (31) and Connor Barley (32) have been given first-team squad numbers after making their Super League debuts in 2022.
Hull KR's 2023 squad numbers
1.Lachlan Coote, 2. Ethan Ryan, 3. Tom Opacic, 4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5. Ryan Hall, 6. Roger Millward MBE (Retired), 7. Jordan Abdull, 8. Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, 9. Matt Parcell, 10. George King, 11. Frankie Halton, 12. Kane Linnett, 13. Elliot Minchella, 14. Jez Litten, 15. Rhys Kennedy, 16. James Batchelor, 17. Matty Storton, 18. Jimmy Keinhorst, 19. Will Dagger, 20. Mikey Lewis, 21. Rowan Milnes, 22. Dean Hadley, 23. Louis Senior, 24. Sam Wood, 25. Luis Johnson, 26. Sam Luckley, 27. Yusuf Aydın, 28. Wil Tate, 29. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 30. Greg Richards, 31. Zach Fishwick, 32. Connor Barley.