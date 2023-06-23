Louis Senior and Tom Opacic both scored try doubles as Hull KR were made to work hard for a 28-12 win over Betfred Super League bottom side Wakefield at Craven Park.

Mikey Lewis added the fifth try for the home side with Wakefield scoring through Romain Franco and Luke Gale.

Rovers opened the scoring six minutes in when a fine offload by Dean Hadley sent Opacic over for the first try.

Rovers added a second shortly after when they spread the ball wide on the right and Senior crossed in the corner following a floated pass from Rowan Milnes who this time kicked the extras.

Hull KR's Louis Senior breaks free to score a try against Wakefield. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Gale, making his Wakefield debut after a long injury absence, presented the home side their third try as Senior intercepted his looped pass out wide and raced from his own 10 metre line to score for a second time, with Milnes making it 16-0.

Rovers' Fouad Yaha was harshly sent to the sin bin with 10 minutes of the half remaining for his hard hit on Max Jowitt.

Despite being a man down Rovers carved their way up field and Opacic dived on a chip by Milnes whose kick made it 22-0.

Wakefield replied three minutes before the break when Gale's high kick was caught by Franco who scored his side's opening try. Will Dagger converted to make it 22-6 at half time.

Wakefield were denied an almost certain score when Gale's sideways kick along the line was knocked on with the Rovers try line open, but Gale did get a try soon after, improved by Dagger.

Wakefield's David Fifita was shown the second yellow card of the match when he threw Senior to the ground and Rovers made them pay with their first score of the second period.

Lewis was well placed to touch down from a fine flat pass by Jez Litten and Milnes' fourth conversion sealed his side's 28-12 victory.

Hull K R: Zenon, Senior, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Yaha, Lewis, Milnes, Luckley, Litten, King, Hadley, Linnett, Minchella. placements: Parcell, Kennedy, Storton, Aydin.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Kershaw, Croft, Dagger, Franco, Smith, Gale,

Battye, Hood, Bowden, Ashurst, Pitts, Kay.

Replacements: Bowes, Fifita, Shaw, Atoni.