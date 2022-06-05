Class act: Robins’ Lachlan Coote scored 23 points as Hull KR brushed aside Salford Red Devils yesterday.Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

But he reserved his top accolades for man of the match full-back Lachlan Coote, whose 23 points came from two tries, seven conversions and a drop goal.

Rovers had lost their four previous outings including a Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Huddersfield.

So this was a vital victory for the home side and Smith, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, said: “We were solid more than anything because I don’t think we were spectacular.

Two tries: Hull KR's Ben Crooks. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“I understand the context of what you are saying but they (wins) are all the same.

“I could easily have been sitting here on another loss because Salford are a good team, in good form. But every week is a big win when you come out on top - they are all important.

“However, when you lack a bit of confidence, is it more important? Probably.”

Rovers scored seven tries through Coote’s 100th and 101st touchdowns of his career, a brace apiece for Ryan Hall and Ben Crooks as well as one try from Ethan Ryan.

Let's celebrate: Ben Crooks and his Hull KR team-mates celebrate one of the centre's tries. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“We were good and had some real energy,” added Smith.

On Coote’s contribution, Smith added: “He is not the biggest, he is not the fastest and he is not the most skilful but he puts himself in the picture all the time.

“He doesn’t die wondering and he has been a big influence on us.”

Kallum Watkins, Deon Cross and Joe Burgess crossed for Paul Rowley’s well-beaten team as Marc Sneyd added two conversions.

A disappointed Rowley said: “Hull KR had by far the best player on the field in Lachlan Coote. That’s what you pay for - he was fantastic.

“We were really sloppy in defence. Not everybody and not across the park.

“But some players in some areas were off their game defensively. That invited Hull KR into too much territory and players like Coote will take advantage of that.

“Ourselves and Hull KR had similar plans. They came up our middle and we had a plan to go up theirs as well. Both teams can be loose in that area.

“They executed their plan and we didn’t. They played with more energy and played tougher.

“Ultimately, they got a well-deserved win.”

Full-back Coote put Rovers ahead after 12 minutes, taking his career try tally into three figures. The Scottish international followed-up his own last-tackle kick to pluck the ball from Ken Sio’s grasp to touch down.

Three minutes later Coote struck again, finishing off Matt Parcell’s break after Elijah Taylor crucially missed his tackle on hooker Parcell.

Coote goaled both and Rovers led 12-0.

Salford were certainly authors of their own downfall when the home side scored try number three after 23 minutes.

Tom Lafai was adjudged to have knocked on bringing the ball out of his own 10 metres zone. From the scrum, Rovers moved the ball to their left and Rowan Milnes’ superbly-flighted pass gave ex-Leeds favourite Hall a walk-in try.

Coote added another touchline conversion to maximise the Robins’ impressive start.

Salford badly needed a response and courtesy of Parcell’s rash pass on his own line, they achieved it as Watkins swooped on the loose ball,

Sneyd goaled only for Coote’s drop goal on the interval hooter to restore Rovers’ three-score advantage.

And Hull strengthened their position with a fourth try and second from Hall after 48 minutes.

Coote boosted his points tally with another superb goal.

Salford’s cause suffered a further setback after 58 minutes when Tyler Dupree was sin-binned after a midfield skirmish.

Dupree was still off the field when winger Ryan put the result beyond doubt with his side’s fifth try after 62 minutes.