Rovers had suffered a golden point loss to the Leopards at Wembley but they looked like a side transformed in this league encounter as they raced into a 30-0 half-time lead, with tries from Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Elliot Minchella, Ryan Hall, Louis Senior and Mikey Lewis.

Lewis, Hall, Kane Linnett and Jez Litten claimed second-half tries for Rovers with replies from Josh Charnley and Edwin Ipape scant consolation for Leigh.

Brad Schneider kicked six conversions and two penalties for a personal haul of 16 points for Rovers.

SWEET REVENGE: Hull KR's players celebrate Mickey Lewis's try, their sixth, against Leigh. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The hosts were a side transformed in the first half as they totally dominated their opponents to end a run of three-successive defeats to move back into the top six.

Leigh had lost to leaders Catalans following their Wembley triumph but looked tired in a lacklustre display which was littered with errors.

Ipape’s spear tackle on Schneider gave the Rovers scrum-half great position to kick his side ahead with a penalty six minutes in.

Rovers stretched their lead shortly after as skipper Kenny-Dowall cut in from the left to stumble over and Schneider’s kick made it 8-0.

OVER YOU GO: Hull KR's Ryan Hall scores his team's seventh try against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Tom Briscoe was penalised for a high tackle and Rovers made the most of an extra set as Minchella took a short pass from Matt Parcell to dive in next to the upright. Schneider’s third-successful kick put Rovers 14-0 in front with 15 minutes gone.

Briscoe spilled a high kick to give Rovers possession and – from the set – Hall somehow stayed in play to dive in on the left for try number three midway through the half.

Senior claimed the next score as he slid in on his knees in the right corner.

Gareth O’Brien’s goal-line drop out bounced into touch only five metres out and Schneider opted to kick his second penalty.

Lewis then started and finished try number five as his kick on the last was knocked back by Linnett and Kenny-Dowall and the halfback scooped up the loose ball to score. Schneider’s extras made it 30-0 at the break.

Leigh needed a good start to the second half but Lachlan Lam coughed up possession from the first set. Rovers pounced as Lewis crashed over shortly after for his second try which Schneider improved.

The visitors finally claimed their first try with 55 minutes gone as Charnley crossed in the left corner but Hall grabbed his side second and Rovers’ seventh from their next attack.

The wing had a big part in the next as his determined run set up Linnett, while Litten took the home side past the half century with four minutes remaining as Schneider converted both tries.